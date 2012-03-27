TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Tuesday that it will hold a briefing on a strategic business tie-up at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT), to be attended by incoming President Takashi Okuda.

Sharp, Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays, is battling a slump in television demand that has forced it to slash output at its main plant in Sakai, western Japan, which is now working at just half of its capacity. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)