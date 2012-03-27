WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Tuesday that it will hold a briefing on a strategic business tie-up at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT), to be attended by incoming President Takashi Okuda.
Sharp, Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays, is battling a slump in television demand that has forced it to slash output at its main plant in Sakai, western Japan, which is now working at just half of its capacity. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
ELK POINT, S.D., June 9 In this rural outpost of just over 1,900 residents, a local college student has become a courtroom sketch artist, trailers on Main Street are ersatz offices for a major law firm and members of an agricultural youth club are puzzled by a new metal detector at the local courthouse.