TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese consumer electronics maker Sharp Corp is aiming to return to the black in the business year starting next April, targeting a net profit of about 30 billion yen ($383.58 million), Japanese Kyodo news agency said on Thursday.

The cash-strapped TV maker wants to achieve the goal through further job and pay cuts and may present the turnaround plan to its creditor banks as early as the beginning of next week, Kyodo said. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)