TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Sharp Corp is
set to exit the North American TV market by selling its
manufacturing plant in Mexico and licensing its TV brand in the
region to China's Hisense, the Nikkei financial daily reported
on Friday.
Osaka-based Sharp, which gains much of its revenue from LCD
screens and TVs, has struggled in both businesses due to
competition from cheaper Asian rivals.
The report said Sharp would announce the deal later on
Friday. The company is due to release its fiscal first-quarter
results shortly.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)