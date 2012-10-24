Oct 25 Sharp Corp, the fourth largest
television manufacturer in the world, may have suffered a group
net loss of around 400 billion yen ($5.01 billion) in the
April-September half due to restructuring costs and valuation
losses on inventory, the Nikkei said.
The loss is nearly double the 210 billion yen ($2.63
billion) the company had projected in August, the Japanese daily
said.
Sharp, which has been hit by a steep decline in demand for
LCD televisions and panels in recent times, had projected a 250
billion yen ($3.13 billion) group net loss for the full year. It
may have to widen this projection on account of the
worse-than-expected half-year results, the daily said.
The company, which reported an interim net loss of 39.8
billion yen ($499 million) last year, decided to cut 10,000 jobs
in September to secure loans, the financial daily said.
Sharp is looking to generate an operating profit in the
October-March half and return to the black in the full year
through March 2014, the Nikkei reported.
($1 = 79.8250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)