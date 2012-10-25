Oct 25 Shares of Sharp Corp fell as
much as 6.6 percent after a newspaper said the Japanese TV maker
would likely announce a first-half net loss of around $5 billion
next week, nearly double an earlier estimate, as it counts the
cost of job cuts.
Sharp appears to have suffered a net loss of some 400
billion yen in the April-September half, compared with the 210
billion yen loss the company had projected in August, the Nikkei
business daily said.
Sharp, which last month secured a $4.6 billion bank bailout,
has pledged to trim its workforce by 10,000 people, mainly in
Japan, and sell off assets including overseas TV assembly plants
to underpin its finances and return to profit.
With redundancy packages usually amounting to at least a
year's salary, layoffs in Japan are expensive. The company will
also account for valuation losses on surplus inventory, the
Nikkei said, without citing sources.
By accumulating losses in the six months ended Sept. 30,
Sharp may stand a better chance of returning to profit in the
second half of the business term. That is a goal it needs to
achieve so its lenders, including Mizuho Financial Group
and Mitsubishi Financial Group, can justify
saving the liquid-crystal-display maker.
The maker of Aquos TVs has also mortgaged most of its
offices and factories in Japan, including one that makes
displays for Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad, to unlock the
emergency financing.
Sharp, which has forecast a 250 billion yen net loss for the
full financial year, said in a statement through the Tokyo Stock
Exchange that it had not released any revised loss estimate.
Shares of Sharp fell as low as 156 yen in early trading.
They were trading down 4.8 percent at 159 yen as of 0115 GMT.