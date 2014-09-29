MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian generic drugmaker Strides Arcolab Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to merge with smaller peer Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-stock deal.

Shasun shareholders will get five shares of Strides for every 16 held in Shasun, the companies said in a joint statement.

Shasun shareholders will own 26 percent of the combined entity, the statement said. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)