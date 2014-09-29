BRIEF-Panache Innovations says to consider appointment of CFO
* Says to consider and approve appointment of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian generic drugmaker Strides Arcolab Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to merge with smaller peer Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-stock deal.
Shasun shareholders will get five shares of Strides for every 16 held in Shasun, the companies said in a joint statement.
Shasun shareholders will own 26 percent of the combined entity, the statement said. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Apr 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14QJ0 HDFC 90D 25-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 1 500 99.9829