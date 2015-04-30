BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 India's Shasun Pharma
* Q4 consol net profit 221.6 million rupees
* Q4 consol total income 3.58 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1bYnZKB Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago