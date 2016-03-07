TORONTO, March 7 A major Canadian securities
regulator on Monday ruled that Corus Entertainment Inc
did not need to disclose more details on its C$2.65 billion ($2
billion) deal to buy media assets from Shaw Communications Inc
, meaning a shareholder vote due on Wednesday can
proceed.
The Ontario Securities Commission's three-person panel was
responding to an application from private equity firm Catalyst
Capital, a minority Corus shareholder fiercely critical of the
deal. Catalyst argued that the deal would unfairly benefit the
Shaw family, which controls both companies, to the detriment of
minority investors.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Richard Chang)