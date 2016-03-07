TORONTO, March 7 A major Canadian securities regulator on Monday ruled that Corus Entertainment Inc did not need to disclose more details on its C$2.65 billion ($2 billion) deal to buy media assets from Shaw Communications Inc , meaning a shareholder vote due on Wednesday can proceed.

The Ontario Securities Commission's three-person panel was responding to an application from private equity firm Catalyst Capital, a minority Corus shareholder fiercely critical of the deal. Catalyst argued that the deal would unfairly benefit the Shaw family, which controls both companies, to the detriment of minority investors. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Richard Chang)