BRIEF-Cemtrex says received more than $21 mln in new orders in April
* Cemtrex Inc says received more than $21 million in new orders during month of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 9 Minority shareholders in Corus Entertainment Inc voted on Wednesday in favor of the media company's planned C$2.65 billion purchase of Shaw Media from its sister company Shaw Communications Inc.
An activist investor had sought to scuttle the vote, saying it unfairly advantaged the Shaw family that controls both companies to the detriment of minority shareholders.
Corus said the tentative rate of approval of class B non-voting shareholders was just over 78 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Lyft partnering to offer skymiles members more opportunities to earn miles by requesting a ride Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: