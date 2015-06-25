(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 25 Canadian cable television
provider Shaw Communications Inc reported an 8 percent
fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday and said it would
likely reach the lower end of its full-year operating income
target.
Calgary-based Shaw, which competes with Telus Corp
for customers in Canada's West, said it lost more than 27,000
television subscribers across cable and satellite and almost
21,000 landline telephone accounts. It added around 7,200 new
Internet customers.
"We view these results as neutral-to-slightly negative for
the shares," RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds wrote
in a note, pointing to the weak subscriber metrics.
Shaw decided several years ago against building a wireless
business to go with its landline phone, Internet and television
products, which hurt the company as mobile data use exploded.
On Wednesday a multicompany deal was announced, with Shaw
receiving C$100 million for its wireless airwaves.
Chief Executive Officer Brad Shaw said the company should
hit its full-year targets, with operating income before
restructuring costs and amortization expected at the lower end
of its 5 percent to 7 percent forecast and free cash flow
expected to exceed C$650 million.
Shaw's net income slipped to C$209 million ($169 million),
or 42 Canadian cents per share, from C$228 million, or 47
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose almost 6 percent to C$1.42 billion, which the
company ascribed mostly to its new business services division.
Analysts, on average, expected profit of 50 Canadian cents a
share on revenue of C$1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue for consumer services slipped as the company offered
more promotions but also lost customers, while its media unit
suffered from a weak advertising market and the sale of two
channels earlier in the year.
Shaw wrote down C$55 million for an Internet-based TV
platform it has abandoned. It has since decided on a trial of a
cloud-based platform from Comcast Corp.
($1 = 1.2379 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alden Bentley and
Jeffrey Benkoe)