TORONTO, June 26 Shaw Communications Inc
, a Western Canada-focused media and cable company,
said on Thursday that net income fell in the third quarter, as
it lost more television subscribers despite a boost from
business customers.
Shaw reported net income of C$228 million ($210 million), or
47 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended May 31, down
from C$250 million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue was C$1.342 billion, up slightly from a
year ago. The company said it now expects free cash in excess of
C$650 million for 2014.
($1 = 1.0853 Canadian dollars)
