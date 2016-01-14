Jan 14 Shaw Communications Inc on
Thursday reported a 4 percent fall in first-quarter profit, as
it continued to lose television subscribers, offsetting a rise
in internet accounts.
The company's net income fell to C$218 million ($152
million), or 43 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from
C$227 million, or 46 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Shaw's quarterly revenue rose 2.2 percent to C$1.42 billion
in the three months ended Nov. 30.
Shaw said on Wednesday it would sell its television assets
to Corus Entertainment Inc to fund its bid for
wireless company Wind Mobile.
($1 = C$1.44)
