April 12 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc
reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on
Wednesday, as it added more wireless customers and said Alek
Krstajic would be stepping down as chief executive of its
wireless unit.
Shaw did not have a wireless business before the acquisition
of Wind Mobile in December 2015 for C$1.6 billion. The unit was
rebranded as Freedom Mobile and added 33,582 postpaid customers
in the second quarter ended Feb. 28.
The company on Wednesday also named Paul McAleese as chief
operating officer of its wireless unit.
Calgary-based Shaw's net income fell to C$147 million, or 30
Canadian cents per share, from C$164 million, or 32 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's quarterly expenses rose to C$764 million from
C$649 million, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 30 Canadian cents per
share, in line with the average analysts' estimate. Quarterly
revenue rose to C$1.30 billion from $1.15 billion.
U.S.- and Toronto-listed shares of Shaw jumped over 4
percent in morning trading.
