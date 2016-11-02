UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Shaw Communications Inc reported a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit from a year ago, when it recorded a gain on the sale of spectrum licenses.
The company's net income fell to C$154 million ($115 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$276 million, or 57 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Shaw received C$100 million in the year-ago period from the sale of airwaves to Rogers Communications Inc.
Revenue rose 15.5 percent to C$1.31 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future