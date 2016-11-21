BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
TORONTO Nov 21 The head of Shaw Communications Inc's Wind Mobile unit said that its wireless network in major Canadian cities Toronto and Vancouver will get a major upgrade next weekend and that the brand will now be known as Freedom Mobile.
"Today we're announcing that we're actually turning on LTE (long-term evolution) in our two biggest markets, in Toronto and Vancouver," said the unit's chief executive, Alek Krstajic. "The network will actually turn on next weekend," he said.
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.