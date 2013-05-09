LONDON May 8 New British bank Shawbrook said on Thursday it moved into profit during its second year of operations and expected to double lending to businesses in 2013.

Shawbrook, which focuses on lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said it made an operating profit of 2.6 million pounds ($4.1 million) in 2012 and had seen an exceptional increase in lending. Customer deposits increased five-fold to 924 million pounds.

Shawbrook is one of a number of new banks to have emerged looking to pick up business from the established lenders who are shrinking their balance sheets and building up capital reserves to meet future regulatory requirements.

