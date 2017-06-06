June 6 British challenger bank Shawbrook Group
Plc said it rejected a raised and final 868 million
pounds ($1.12 billion)offer from private equity groups trying to
take control of the lender.
"Independent directors believe that the final offer
undervalues Shawbrook and its prospects and therefore advise
that shareholders take no action with regards to the final
offer," Shawbrook said in a statement on Tuesday.
Marlin Bidco, the buyout vehicle set up by BC Partners and
Pollen Street Partners, on Monday raised its offer for Shawbrook
by just over 3 percent, as the bidders try to convince another 5
percent of shareholders to accept the deal.
($1 = 0.7735 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Editing by
Lawrence White)