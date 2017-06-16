June 16 Private equity groups trying to take
control of British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc
said 46.6 percent of shares in the lender now counted towards
the 50 percent threshold needed by a deadline on Monday for the
deal to go through.
Marlin Bidco, the buyout vehicle set up by BC Partners and
Pollen Street Partners, said that as of Thursday afternoon it
had received valid support for its offer from other Shawbrook
shareholders owning a combined 7.75 percent of the company.
Shawbrook this month rejected a raised and final 868 million
pound ($1.1 billion) offer from the private equity groups, which
already hold 38.8 percent.
The offer will now remain open until Monday.
The consortium first made a bid for Shawbrook in January,
offering 307 pence per share, before raising its offer to 330
pence in March. However, so far Shawbrook's directors have
advised shareholders to reject the offer.
($1 = 0.7832 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Susan Fenton)