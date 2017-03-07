RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 Britain's Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected a proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
Shawbrook's largest shareholder, Pollen Street Capital, together with BC Partners, had offered to buy Shawbrook for 330 pence per ordinary share in cash and allow shareholders to retain a final dividend of not more than 3 pence per share.
($1 = 0.8183 pounds) (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins