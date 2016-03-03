BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said its full-year underlying pretax profit rose 63 percent, driven by growing demand from small businesses for loans.
The lender, which was founded in 2011 and went public last year, said underlying pretax profit rose to 80.1 million pounds ($112.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 49.1 million pounds in the previous year.
The bank's loan book grew 44 percent to 3.36 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7104 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO