March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said its full-year underlying pretax profit rose 63 percent, driven by growing demand from small businesses for loans.

The lender, which was founded in 2011 and went public last year, said underlying pretax profit rose to 80.1 million pounds ($112.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 49.1 million pounds in the previous year.

The bank's loan book grew 44 percent to 3.36 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7104 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)