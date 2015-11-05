LONDON Nov 5 New British bank Shawbrook said
its underlying profit rose by 68 percent during the
first nine months of 2015, driven by growing demand from small
businesses for loans.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 54.5 million pounds ($84
million) during the period, up from 32.5 million pounds in the
same period a year earlier.
The bank's loan book grew 23 percent to 2.86 billion pounds.
"The group continues to deliver strong growth, with
originations and loans to customers up 27 percent and 23 percent
respectively, driven by growing demand for lending from UK SMEs
(small and medium enterprises)," Shawbrook Interim CEO and CFO
Tom Wood said.
Shawbrook maintained its net interest margin at 6.1 percent
in the first three quarters of 2015.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Matt Scuffham)