LONDON, April 1 Shares in British bank Shawbrook
opened up 4 percent on their stock market debut in
London on Wednesday.
The shares opened at 302 pence each and traded as high as
308.75 pence by 0724 GMT. The bank had priced its initial public
offering (IPO) at 290 pence a share, giving it a market
capitalisation of 725 million pounds ($1 billion).
The listing comes just weeks after that of another British
banking newcomer, Aldermore. Shares in Aldermore have
risen more than 20 percent since then.
Shawbrook was founded in 2011, one of several "challenger
banks" to emerge since the financial crisis as the government
and customers alike sought alternatives to Britain's "Big Five"
lenders - Lloyds, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
, Barclays and Santander UK.
The bank's total lending reached more than 2.3 billion
pounds in 2014. It is backed by private equity fund Pollen
Street Capital, previously known as SOF Investments, which was
spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland in 2013.
Shawbrook had initially set a price range of between 255 and
305 pence a share for its IPO. The deal will raise 90 million
pounds through the sale of 75 million shares, which the company
said it would use to support its capital ratios and fund growth.
BoA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs led the
listing. Macquarie Capital was joint bookrunner, while Keefe,
Bruyette & Woods acted as co-lead manager.
($1 = 0.6733 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Pravin Char)