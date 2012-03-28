* Takeover will increase Shawbrook's loan book by 350 mln
stg
* No job cuts from deal
* Shawbrook targeting 700 mln stg loan book end-2012
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 29 Shawbrook Bank, a new British
lender that launched last October to target small businesses
starved of credit from the top UK banks, has bought Singers
Asset Finance to boost its fledgling client base.
The companies did not disclose how much Shawbrook had paid,
but Shawbrook said on Thursday the deal would give it a further
350 million pounds ($554.8 million) worth of loans, taking its
loan book up to 500 million.
"We continue to see huge opportunities for growth in the UK
market. We expect to have more than 700 million pounds on our
balance sheet by the end of the year," Shawbrook Chief Executive
Owen Woodley told Reuters.
Shawbrook has joined the likes of Aldermore and Metro Bank
in a small list of new UK banks to have emerged since the credit
crisis first hit. The company is chaired by former Royal Bank of
Scotland (RBS) boss Sir George Mathewson.
These new companies are looking to challenge the market
dominance of Britain's "Big Four" lenders - Barclays,
HSBC , and part-nationalised banks Lloyds
and RBS.
Britain's Conservative-led coalition government is keen that
banks lend more to businesses to boost the flagging UK economy,
with the top banks consistently criticised by politicians for
not doing enough to give credit to small-and-medium sized
enterprises (SMEs).
Last week, British Finance Minister George Osborne launched
a new 20 billion pound credit easing scheme designed to make it
easier for small firms to get loans from the top banks.
Shawbrook has joined HSBC by opting out of the scheme for
now, echoing HSBC's views that the terms of the programme are
unfavourable for banks which raise funds principally from their
retail deposit base than from wholesale financial markets.
It also said it did not feel this new scheme would impact
its own plans to win market share among small businesses,
arguing it could get firms new loans more quickly than many of
its bigger rivals.
"I'm not at all convinced that the new scheme is going to
increase the volume of lending to SMEs," said Woodley.
The Singers Asset Finance takeover will give Shawbrook a
combined customer base of 25,000 clients, including both retail
depositors who use its savings products and SME clients. The
takeover will not result in any job cuts.
Corporate finance advisory firm Hawkpoint advised Singers
Asset Finance on the deal.