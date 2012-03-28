* Takeover will increase Shawbrook's loan book by 350 mln stg

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 29 Shawbrook Bank, a new British lender that launched last October to target small businesses starved of credit from the top UK banks, has bought Singers Asset Finance to boost its fledgling client base.

The companies did not disclose how much Shawbrook had paid, but Shawbrook said on Thursday the deal would give it a further 350 million pounds ($554.8 million) worth of loans, taking its loan book up to 500 million.

"We continue to see huge opportunities for growth in the UK market. We expect to have more than 700 million pounds on our balance sheet by the end of the year," Shawbrook Chief Executive Owen Woodley told Reuters.

Shawbrook has joined the likes of Aldermore and Metro Bank in a small list of new UK banks to have emerged since the credit crisis first hit. The company is chaired by former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) boss Sir George Mathewson.

These new companies are looking to challenge the market dominance of Britain's "Big Four" lenders - Barclays, HSBC , and part-nationalised banks Lloyds and RBS.

Britain's Conservative-led coalition government is keen that banks lend more to businesses to boost the flagging UK economy, with the top banks consistently criticised by politicians for not doing enough to give credit to small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Last week, British Finance Minister George Osborne launched a new 20 billion pound credit easing scheme designed to make it easier for small firms to get loans from the top banks.

Shawbrook has joined HSBC by opting out of the scheme for now, echoing HSBC's views that the terms of the programme are unfavourable for banks which raise funds principally from their retail deposit base than from wholesale financial markets.

It also said it did not feel this new scheme would impact its own plans to win market share among small businesses, arguing it could get firms new loans more quickly than many of its bigger rivals.

"I'm not at all convinced that the new scheme is going to increase the volume of lending to SMEs," said Woodley.

The Singers Asset Finance takeover will give Shawbrook a combined customer base of 25,000 clients, including both retail depositors who use its savings products and SME clients. The takeover will not result in any job cuts.

Corporate finance advisory firm Hawkpoint advised Singers Asset Finance on the deal.