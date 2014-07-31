Johnson Controls posts 11 percent rise in profit
April 27 Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its power solutions business.
July 31 Canadian media and cable company Shaw Communications Inc said it would buy data center services provider ViaWest Inc from Oak Hill Capital Partners and others in a deal valued at $1.2 billion on an enterprise basis.
Shaw said the acquisition would help accelerate the development of its Canadian data center platform.
The deal will be funded using a combination of cash on hand and an existing credit facility. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
COLOMBO, April 27 Activists in the Maldives say tolerance for dissent is rapidly disappearing after a prominent blogger who denounced Islamist extremism and state corruption was killed on Sunday and the government cracks down on criticism.