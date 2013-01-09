Jan 9 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, as higher cable and satellite rates boosted revenue.

Shaw, the dominant cable provider in Western Canada, said net income rose to C$235 million, or 49 Canadian cents a diluted share, from C$202 million, or 43 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue at the Calgary-based company rose 3.1 percent to C$1.32 billion.