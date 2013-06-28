(Corrects paragraph 1, 3 to show that the company reported third-quarter results, not fourth quarter)

June 28 Canada's Shaw Communications reported a small rise in third-quarter profit, driven by higher cable rates, and the company raised its 2013 cash-flow forecast.

Net income rose to C$250 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$248 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw, the dominant cable company in Western Canada, had more shares outstanding in the third quarter than a year earlier.

The company raised its 2013 cash-flow forecast to C$590 to C$600 million from C$550 million. (Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore)