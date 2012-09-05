GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
Sept 5 ShawCor Ltd said its controlling shareholder and chair of its board of directors, Virginia Shaw, may sell her shares as part of a sale of the company.
The energy services company has set up a committee to conduct a strategic review of alternatives, including canvassing potentially interested third parties, the company said in a statement.
The committee has engaged Credit Suisse Canada as financial adviser.
ShawCor shares closed at C$35.08 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
PARIS, June 6 French president Emmanuel Macron told crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Gulf and that France would be "uncompromising" in the fight against terrorism.