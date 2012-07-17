* Q2 op profit 4.5 bln SEK vs 4.4 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Net interest income flat on the quarter

* Core tier one capital ratio rises

* Shares down 5.5 pct (Adds CEO comments, share price)

By Oskar von Bahr and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, July 17 Swedish lender Handelsbanken reported flat core earnings on Tuesday, disappointing investors lifted by strong results from rival SEB, and said it was hoarding more capital as it braces for further volatility in the euro zone.

Handelsbanken, Sweden's second-largest banking group by market capitalisation after Nordea, failed to grow net interest income in the second quarter from the first as low interest rates eroded lending margins in Sweden.

Shares in Handelsbanken slid 5.5 percent, far more than a 0.9 percent fall in the Nordic banking index, following a rally in the sector on Monday due to stronger-than-expected results from domestic rival SEB.

The Nordic region's banks have had to guard against the risk of Europe's debt crisis spilling over into their home markets, and weaker interest rates due to slower growth are pinching margins just when the cost of capital has increased for banks.

"They are working very hard to improve lending margins but the lower interest rate level levels that out," said Mads Thinggaard, analyst at Nykredit. "So even though they do a lot of hard work they are not getting anywhere and we get this flat development."

Handelsbanken's earnings come ahead of results from Nordea and Swedbank, due on Wednesday.

Like other Swedish banks, Handelsbanken has outperformed lenders in other parts of debt-ridden Europe, buoyed by the relative stability of the Nordic region's economic growth and strong public finances.

Handelsbanken's net interest income came in at 6.6 billion Swedish crowns ($935.51 million), flat on the quarter and right in line with analyst forecasts.

Analysts said SEB was a tough act to follow with the rival banking group reporting an 8 percent increase in net interest income on the quarter, prompting a Swedish bank sector rally on Monday.

"What we saw for SEB on the net interest income was something that related mostly to SEB and I think we will continue to see very flat net interest income for the Nordic banks", Thinggard said.

Credit Suisse wrote in a note that core income should be viewed as "somewhat weak" given the strong SEB result.

MORE VOLATILITY

Handelsbanken said its core tier one ratio - a leading measure of financial strength - rose to 16.8 percent in the quarter, from 16.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Swedish banks are some of Europe's most well capitalised lenders and have benefited from relatively low funding costs thanks to their capital buffers and low-risk profiles.

Chief Executive Par Boman told Reuters the bank was preparing for more volatility.

"What we are trying to do in different ways is prepare for a very turbulent situation," he said.

"There is a very strong political will to find a long-term solution for the euro ... But until that happens we will every now and then have pretty turbulent times."

The bank's branch operations outside Sweden - in other countries in the Nordic region and Britain - produced a 64 percent increase in operating profit in the first half, which compared with a 7 percent increase for branch operations in Sweden where deposit margins were weaker.

In Britain, operating profit in the first half of the year more than doubled to 508 million crowns thanks to continued expansion. It opened 13 new branches in the UK this year, taking its total to 117. ($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)