OCt 25 Shearer's Foods LLC, and Chip Finance Corp on Wednesday sold $235 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $210 million. BMO, Barlcays Capital and Keybank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SHEARER'S FOODS AMT $235 MLN COUPON 9 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/29/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 781 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NMAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS