JERUSALEM, March 21 Israeli mining company Shefa Yamim is looking to raise up to $20 million in an initial public offering in London, a source close to the company said on Monday.

Shefa Yamim, already listed in Tel Aviv, is interested in raising $10-$20 million on London's junior Alternative Investment Market, the source said, on condition of anonymity.

Shefa Yamim declined to comment.

The company is the first and only diamond explorer in Israel and says it has found strong geological signs that there are gemstone deposits in northern Israel.

The funds raised will be used for business development and to allow for continued exploration, the source said.

Chief Executive Avi Taub, an orthodox Jew, says he founded the company based on a conversation he had with a revered rabbi who told him that precious stones were divinely buried in a valley near the city of Haifa. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)