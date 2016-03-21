JERUSALEM, March 21 Israeli mining company Shefa
Yamim is looking to raise up to $20 million in an initial public
offering in London, a source close to the company said on
Monday.
Shefa Yamim, already listed in Tel Aviv, is
interested in raising $10-$20 million on London's junior
Alternative Investment Market, the source said, on condition of
anonymity.
Shefa Yamim declined to comment.
The company is the first and only diamond explorer in Israel
and says it has found strong geological signs that there are
gemstone deposits in northern Israel.
The funds raised will be used for business development and
to allow for continued exploration, the source said.
Chief Executive Avi Taub, an orthodox Jew, says he founded
the company based on a conversation he had with a revered rabbi
who told him that precious stones were divinely buried in a
valley near the city of Haifa.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)