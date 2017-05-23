THE HAGUE May 23 Royal Dutch Shell
shareholders on Tuesday widely rejected a proposal by an
environmental activist group demanding the oil major sets and
publishes annual targets to reduce carbon emissions.
As many as 94 percent of Shell shareholders voted against
the resolution, preliminary results displayed during the
company's annual general meeting in The Hague showed.
Shell said that binding emissions reduction targets would
mean "tying its hands" and weakening the company because it
would be forced to reduce production and sales.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Susan Fenton)