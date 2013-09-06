By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 6 Shell has agreed to
pay $1.1 million for air-quality violations from the vessels it
used to drill two oil-exploration wells in Arctic waters off
Alaska last year, federal regulators said.
Shell will pay the civil fines for Clean Air Act violations
that were discovered during inspections of the Discoverer and
Kulluk drillships, which operated in the Chukchi and Beaufort
seas, the Environmental Protection Agency said late on Thursday.
The breaches of air-quality permits that Shell needed to
operate in the icy waters were among several mishaps for the oil
giant as it sought to explore in the remote but potentially
petroleum-rich Arctic outer continental shelf.
First, equipment problems delayed the start of its drill
season. Instead of the five wells it had planned to complete in
2012, Shell could do only preliminary drilling on two wells, a
limit placed by regulators because of equipment failures on a
required oil-spill vessel. The Discoverer, contracted from Noble
Corp, was detained for safety and environmental problems.
It all culminated with the grounding of the Kulluk during a
December storm near Kodiak Island. Federal investigations were
launched into the grounding and the Discoverer's shortcomings,
and the Department of Interior now plans to issue new rules for
Arctic drilling by the end of the year.
The violations resolved by Shell's settlement include
excessive hourly nitrogen-oxide emissions on the drillships and
support vessels and lapses in use of emissions-cleansing
equipment.
The agreement requires Shell to pay $710,000 for 23
violations that inspectors said occurred on the Discoverer and
its support fleet and $390,000 for 11 violations on the Kulluk.
Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said the brief 2012 season had
taught the company lessons about controlling air pollution.
And while Shell will pay fines for excessive hourly air
pollution, the drilling operations produced only a tiny fraction
of the total air pollution Shell would have been allowed to emit
during a full year, according to the settlement agreement.
"Despite reported overages in 2012, the EPA did not allege
any negative impact from Shell's emissions to local
populations," Smith said in an email.
Shell has spent about $5 billion on its Alaska offshore
program, including $2.1 billion in a 2008 Chukchi lease sale.