By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 6
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 6 Heavier than expected
ice in Arctic waters off Alaska will likely delay until August
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's long-anticipated exploration
drilling in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, a company spokesman
said on Friday.
Shell, which wants to search for oil in what are considered
remote but promising frontiers, had planned to start the wells
this month, said Curtis Smith, a company spokesman in Anchorage.
Sea ice is "the number one reason we won't be drilling in
July," Smith told Reuters. "At this point, we're looking at the
first week of August."
While sea ice cover is sparse in most of the Arctic, ice off
Alaska is thicker than in recent years, and that ice is melting
fast, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
Shell plans to drill two wells this year in the Beaufort at
a prospect about 20 miles (32 km) offshore, and three in the
Chukchi about 70 miles offshore. Drilling must take place during
the brief ice-free season, since federal approvals for the plans
require that Shell cease all operations for the year by Oct. 31.
The schedule is especially tight in the Chukchi, where Shell
must cease drilling into known hydrocarbon-bearing zones by late
September, with top-hole drilling allowed after then, Smith
said.
Most of Shell's 22-vessel fleet that will drill in both seas
is now sailing to Alaska, Smith said. But Shell is awaiting U.S.
Coast Guard approval for a specially equipped oil-spill barge
now undergoing inspections in Bellingham, Washington.
Inspectors cited problems with its structural fire-fighting
capabilities, electrical system and some of the welds, Coast
Guard Commander Christopher O'Neil said. The weld issues were
resolved, but he said Shell is seeking overall approvals under a
different set of marine-safety standards than first considered.
"The issue isn't so much structural condition as deciding
what standard the vessel should meet," he said, with Shell
expected by Monday to apply for Coast Guard certification under
marine-safety standards for mobile offshore drilling units,
instead of those for fixed production facilities.
Shell has spent about $4.5 billion on the Alaska offshore
program. It planned to start it years ago, before delays from
litigation, a revocation and rewrite of an air-quality permit,
and a regulatory review prompted by the Gulf of Mexico disaster.
Environmentalists and some Alaska Natives adamantly oppose
the drilling plans as too risky in the remote Arctic waters.