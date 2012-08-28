* Company hampered by logistics
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug 28 Royal Dutch Shell
is seeking permission to extend its Arctic drilling
season as it struggles with the logistics of exploring untapped
oil reserves beneath icy waters off Alaska.
The oil giant, which so far has spent $4.5 billion on its
Alaska exploration program, is seeking to drill the first wells
in two decades in the remote Chukchi Sea, which sits between
Alaska and Siberia. The effort is being closely watched by the
energy industry.
Shell has asked the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
to extend allowable drilling in hydrocarbon zones in the Chukchi
for up to 18 days beyond the current deadline, said Shell
spokesman Curtis Smith.
Shell's BOEM-approved exploration plans require the company
to cease drilling into known oil- or gas-bearing geologic depths
in the Chukchi by Sept. 24 due to dangers posed by ice.
Shallower 'top-hole' drilling would be allowed after that date.
Drilling into hydrocarbon zones in the neighboring Beaufort
Sea would be allowed until Oct. 31, but under the plans, all
operations must cease by the end of October.
Smith said the request for an extension in the Chukchi is
based on scientists' expectations that open-water conditions
will linger late into the fall. "We are looking at an
ice-forecast scenario that indicates a mid-November freeze-up,"
he told Reuters.
Sea-ice cover in the Arctic Ocean reached a record low this
week, dropping below the previous record set in 2007, the
National Snow and Ice Data Center reported on Mo nday. It is
expected to continue diminishing for at least the next week.
Long-term disappearance of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has
inspired development boosters to look to the area for new oil
finds. So far, Shell has been the company with the most
ambitious Arctic oil-exploration plans.
The usually ice-clogged Chukchi Sea is considered a
promising but daunting frontier for oil drilling. The U.S.
Department of Interior estimates the Chukchi holds over 15
million barrels of recoverable oil.
But remoteness and harsh conditions have hindered
development. There have been only five wells drilled in the
Chukchi, four of them by Shell, and all were abandoned.
Shell, which paid $2.1 billion in 2008 to acquire Chukchi
leases from the federal government, is seeking to return to some
of those previous drilling sites. Other companies hold leases in
the Chukchi and have ambitions for drilling there too, but none
has proceeded as quickly or spent as much money as Shell.
Shell has been frustrated so far this year in its attempt to
drill up to three exploration wells in the Chukchi and up to two
in the Beaufort during the ice-free season. Shell had hoped to
start as early as the start of July, but no drilling has taken
place due to a variety of setbacks.
Shell's drill-ship fleet was slowed in its travels north by
lingering early-summer sea ice in the Bering Sea. The company is
seeking modifications from the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency to its air-quality permits. Shell is also required, under
its approved plans, to cease operations temporarily during the
traditional fall Inupiat Eskimo bowhead whale hunt, which
usually lasts a few weeks.
The company has yet to win approval from the U.S. Coast
Guard for a crucial part of the drilling fleet. Without that
approval, federal regulators cannot issue Shell's permits for
drilling specific wells.
Shell's oil-spill barge, the Arctic Challenger, has been in
Bellingham, Washington, for several weeks, undergoing
inspections for seaworthiness. The barge contains an
oil-well-capping system that Shell has touted as a major safety
element of its drilling program. But deficiencies cited by the
Coast Guard have forced the company to undertake modifications,
including some construction work.
Shell's Smith said the company is seeking guidance from the
Department of Interior on what site preparation can take place
without the Arctic Challenger in place.
The department is considering Shell's concerns, a spokesman
said Tuesday.
"We continue to engage with Shell as they work to fulfill
the conditions necessary to proceed with potential drilling
activities in Alaska. Any approved activities that occur in the
Chukchi or Beaufort Seas will be held to the highest safety,
environmental protection, and emergency response standards,"
Department of Interior spokesman Blake Androff said in an email.