By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 9
environmental groups on Monday announced plans to file a federal
lawsuit seeking to overturn federal approvals for Royal Dutch
Shell's planned exploration drilling in Arctic waters
off Alaska.
The 10 groups said they had prepared a lawsuit to be filed
Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Anchorage.
The lawsuit will seek to overturn approvals of Shell's
oil-spill plans that were granted in February and March by the
U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement
The lawsuit is aimed at stopping planned drilling of up to
two wells in the Beaufort Sea and up to three in the Chukchi Sea
starting later this summer, the groups said. Those icy regions
are too vulnerable to allow drilling to proceed, the groups
said.
"We have been forced to court to make sure the Arctic Ocean
is protected and Shell is prepared, as mandated by law. BSEE
rubber-stamped plans that rely on unbelievable assumptions,
include equipment that has never been tested in Arctic
conditions, and ignore the very real possibility that a spill
could continue through the winter," the groups said in a joint
statement.
The planned lawsuit is the latest challenge Shell faces as
it prepares to start a drilling program planned several years
ago.
A spokesman for Shell in Alaska said the company was
confident that the approval of its oil spill response plans
would withstand any legal review.
"These approvals are a testament to the huge amount of
time, technology, and resources we have dedicated to an Arctic
oil spill response fleet that is second to none in the world. If
we were not absolutely confident that we could execute a
responsible exploration program, we would not be here," Curtis
Smith, spokesman for Shell in Alaska, said via email.
Shell spent more than $2 billion between 2005 and 2008
acquiring leases in federal waters of the Beaufort and Chukchi.
The company says it has now spent about $4.5 billion on its
offshore Alaska program. Up to now, drilling had been stymied by
negative court rulings, regulatory changes made after the
Deepwater Horizon disaster and the revocation of a key
air-quality permit.
But Shell's exploration plans now have nearly all of the
required government approvals and the general support of the
Obama administration.
Most of the 22-vessel fleet Shell has mobilized to conduct
the drilling program is en route to the Alaska destinations. One
of the two drill ships Shell will use, the Noble Discoverer,
reached the Aleutian port of Unalaska over the weekend.
Shell had expected to start drilling this month, but
thicker-than-expected pack ice has slowed the schedule. The
company now expects to start drilling in early August, a
spokesman said last week.
Federal approvals require that Shell complete its operations
in both theaters by October 31.
Shell plans to return to the same sites during next year's
ice-free season to drill a similar number of wells.