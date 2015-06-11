June 11 A divided federal appeals court rejected
an effort by environmental groups to void a U.S. agency's
approval of two oil spill response plans by Royal Dutch Shell
Plc related to the company's oil leases in the Beaufort
and Chukchi seas on Alaska's Arctic coast.
By a 2-1 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on
Thursday rejected a claim that the federal Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement, which is part of the Department of
the Interior, acted unlawfully in approving the plans, which
relate to leases from 2005, 2007 and 2008.
Many environmental advocates oppose offshore energy
exploration in the Arctic, on concern that any spill might prove
difficult to clean up once production begins.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)