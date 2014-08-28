Aug 29 Royal Dutch Shell Plc has sought
permission from the U.S. government to drill in the Arctic Ocean
and is keeping open the possibility that it could drill there
next summer, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The newspaper reported that Shell had filed an exploration
plan for approval by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the
agency that controls offshore drilling rights. The plan
addresses issues such as safety and environmental impact. (on.ft.com/VTMy2s)
The FT also reported that Shell said although it had not yet
made a definite decision to drill in the Arctic next year it
wanted to keep the option open and required permits and a court
decision to go in its favour.
Shell was not immediately available for comment outside
regular working hours in the United Kingdom and the United
States.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)