* Shell has legal right to use Seattle port -CEO
* Decision to produce oil in Alaska is a decade away
* Van Beurden says stranded assets theory "ignores reality"
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, May 19 Royal Dutch Shell will
press on with a campaign to explore the Arctic for oil this
summer despite protests in the port city of Seattle, chief
executive officer Ben van Beurden said on Tuesday.
Hundreds of environmental activists have fanned out across
the Seattle Bay in recent days to disrupt the Anglo-Dutch
company's rigs from entering the port en route to the Chukchi
Sea off Alaska, saying drilling in the remote Arctic waters
could lead to an ecological catastrophe.
Van Beurden however dismissed claims that Shell's was using
Seattle's port illegally.
"The contract that we have with Fos, the maritime contractor
that we have there, the lease that they have in terminal 5 we
think they are legally valid and indeed have tested it and are
ready to move ahead with putting the Polar Pioneer (rig) there,
loading it out so it is ready for its journey to Alaska," van
Beurden told investors during Shell's annual general meeting in
The Hague, Netherlands.
"We have not seen, apart from the protests, any legal
obstacles for us to do that."
Environmental groups contend harsh and shifting weather
conditions make it impossible to drill in the Arctic, a region
with a fragile environment that helps regulate the global
climate because of its vast layers of sea ice.
Van Beurden nevertheless sought to assuage investor concerns
over Alaska by saying that any decision to invest there "is many
years if not a decade away".
"We will only proceed with the real development of anything
offshore Alaska if again we can find that we can do it
responsibly, economically sensibly and commercially sensibly."
Shell requires further permits to get the final green light
before resuming fossil fuel exploration in the Arctic, which was
suspended after a mishap-filled 2012 season.
"IGNORES REALITY"
Shell's AGM was dominated by questions and comments over
Shell's environmental track record as well as the oil and gas
giant's efforts to curb carbon emissions.
Van Beurden lambasted calls by environmental activists to
reduce investment in new oil production in order to reduce
carbon emissions to prevent global warming.
"The theory also ignores the reality of our industry and as
a matter of fact it actually risks distraction from the real
issues around energy transition needs," Van Beurden said.
"If there will be no further investments in oil production,
the gap between supply and demand could be 70 million barrels
per day by 2040 ... we will need sustained and substantial
investment just to meet the demand to fuel economic growth
especially in the developing world."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by David Evans)