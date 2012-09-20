WASHINGTON, Sept 20 With Royal Dutch Shell's
plans to tap Arctic oil this year on hold, the Obama
administration on Thursday said it would allow the company to
begin some preliminary drilling in Alaska's Beaufort Sea.
The U.S. Interior Department said Shell can undertake
limited preparatory activity in the Beaufort, but the company
would not be allowed to drill to areas containing oil at this
stage.
The company said previously it would focus on drilling top
hole wells which stop short of oil reservoirs to help pave the
way for full fledged oil drilling next year.
The government issued a similar permit for Shell in the
Chukchi Sea last month.
Shell said earlier this week it was giving up on
long-delayed plans to explore for oil this year, after its
required oil spill containment system was damaged during tests.
Shell has spent $4.5 billion since 2005 in its effort to
develop the Arctic's vast oil reserves, but the company has
faced intense opposition from environmentalists and native
groups, as well as regulatory and technical hurdles.