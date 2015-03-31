(Adds background on when Shell could get full approval)
WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Interior
Department on Tuesday upheld a 2008 lease sale in the Chukchi
Sea off Alaska, moving Royal Dutch Shell a step closer
to returning to oil and gas exploration in the Arctic since it
suffered mishaps in the region in 2012.
"The Arctic is an important component of the
Administration's national energy strategy, and we remain
committed to taking a thoughtful and balanced approach to oil
and gas leasing and exploration offshore Alaska," said Interior
Secretary Sally Jewell.
Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will next
consider Shell's exploration plan and perform an environmental
assessment on it, which could take at least 30 days.
Shell lost control of a massive oil rig called the Kulluk in
2012, which eventually ran aground. But in anticipation of
returning to the region for the first time since then, Shell has
already moved rigs to Alaska.
Many environmentalists oppose energy exploration in the
offshore Arctic, saying that once production comes on line any
oil spill would be extremely difficult to clean up in a remote
area with rough and frigid seas.
Oil industry interests say the Arctic will be important to
the country's energy security in coming decades when output from
shale formations wanes.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech)