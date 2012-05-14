ADELAIDE May 14 Royal Dutch Shell
Australia country chairperson Ann Pickard confirmed on Monday
that Shell's plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant
at the eastern Australian port of Gladstone is still on track.
She told oil and gas industry conference that its Arrow LNG
project intended to sell the initial "ramp up" gas from Arrow
to other gas users in the area until the plant was built and
ready to receive gas.
Pickard noted that the costs on its Arrow LNG project in
Australia have remained roughly constant since it took over the
project about two years ago, in stark contrast to other LNG
schemes that have been subject to massive cost blow-outs.
"Our costs have remained pretty much the same since we took
it over... we don't see any increase," Pickard told reporters.