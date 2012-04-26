LONDON, April 26 Royal Dutch Shell said
it was in talks on sharing planned liquefied natural gas
facilities with rivals in Queensland, Australia, and that it was
open to buying additional gas exploration assets in Mozambique.
Shell leads one of four groups which are working on
competing LNG projects around Gladstone in Queensland and
analysts have predicted consolidation among the groups, to cut
the cost of development which run to many billions of dollars.
Shell Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said the parties
were in talks about co-operation.
"There have been and are ongoing discussions between
partners as to whether gas can be potentially taken from one
producer and put through others' facilities," he told reporters
on a call on Thursday.
"We're open to ideas," he added.
He added that Shell and its partner, PetroChina, would most
likely make a final decision on whether to press ahead with its
plan toward end of next year.
He said Shell could follow up its agreed takeover of
UK-listed Cove Energy, which operates offshore
Mozambique, with additional acquisitions in the area.
Henry said Cove's Mozambiquan project, which is led by U.S.
explorer Anadarko, will take tens of billions of dollars to
complete.