SYDNEY Feb 19 Royal Dutch Shell has
sold its downstream Australian assets to Dutch-owned oil trader
Vitol and the Abu Dhabi Investment Council for about
A$2.4 billion ($2.2 billion), The Australian Financial Review
reported on Wednesday.
The sale would mean Australia's Macquarie Group and
its partner Glencore Xstrata were not successful in
their efforts to buy the assets, the newspaper said without
attributing sources.
Shell has been planning to sell the business, which includes
a refinery, import terminals and 900 service stations, as part
of a reported worldwide divestment program under CEO Ben Van
Beurden, worth about $15 billion.
A Shell spokesman in Australia told Reuters he would not
comment on "speculation". A Glencore Xstrata spokesman declined
to comment.