* Spread between BG shares, Shell offer rises
* Oil price, regulatory approvals, risk-aversion to blame
* Deal still expected to complete in early 2016
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Sept 8 A look at valuations illustrates
how regulatory concerns and stubbornly low energy prices have
stoked investor anxiety over Royal Dutch Shell's
planned takeover of British rival BG Group.
Hailed as an audacious and industry-changing merger when it
was unveiled in April, the headline value of the deal has
slipped from 47 billion pounds ($72 billion) to around 38
billion because of the lower price of Shell shares, which
closely track oil prices.
Concerns that the Australian and Chinese regulators could
set high hurdles and, more broadly, that the persistently low
oil prices could yet lead Shell to rethink the deal are
dampening sentiment. That has left BG shares trading at a
discount to the Shell cash and share offer.
The wider malaise infecting the global equity market in
recent weeks has also contributed to heightened caution among
investors.
That gap between the price of BG shares and the Shell cash
and shares offer has widened over the past two weeks to an
average of 16 percent from around 12 percent following the
announcement of the deal on April 8, showing that sense of
investor unease.
"The spread widening is driven by the risk-off environment
and unwinding (of positions)," said Lionel Melka, Chief
Investment Officer at Paris-based asset management company
Bernheim, Dreyfus & Co.
More tangibly, the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission said last week it needed more time to review the
takeover.
It postponed a decision until September 17 as it weighs
whether the merger could impact Australian gas prices and hinder
competition, particularly in Queensland where both companies are
developing large projects.
"In our view, the key risk is the Australian approval,"
added Melka.
Investors were reminded of the risks associated with mega
mergers in July after reports that U.S. antitrust enforcers
voiced concerns that oilfield services provider Halliburton Co's
$35 billion acquisition of smaller rival Baker Hughes
Inc may lead to higher prices and less
innovation.
However, the Shell-BG merger has received key approvals from
U.S., Brazilian and European regulators but still requires the
green light from two Australian bodies as well as
China.
KEEPING THE FAITH
The deal was seen as a bold bet by Shell on the oil price
recovering to $80-$90 per barrel within three years, but it
currently remains under $50.
Despite the jitters, analysts still expect the deal to go
through in its original form.
They largely agree with Shell Chief Executive Ben van
Beurden's assertion that the merger would make Shell "a simpler
and more profitable company, making Shell more resilient in a
world where oil prices could remain low for some time."
BG is seen as much more vulnerable to a prolonged downturn
since most of its projects break even at price much higher than
those for Shell.
Shell's low gearing allows it to finance the acquisition
while maintaining dividends while BG's increased production will
boost cash flow, UBS analysts said in a note.
The industrial logic of the deal is still compelling for
many investors.
"Concerns about the deal not going through due to low oil
prices aren't, in our view, justified... Overall we find the
risk-reward currently pretty attractive," said Melka, who has
invested in BG shares.
BG's rapid oil and gas output growth in the coming years is
set to make the combined entity the top producer among
international oil companies, leapfrogging Exxon Mobil
at around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020,
according to analysts at U.S. investment bank Simmons and
Company.
The acquisition will make the combined entity the world's
top liquified natural gas (LNG) producer and the largest
investor in Brazil's deepwater oil production.
A Shell spokesman declined to comment, stressing that the
deal was on course for completion in early 2016.
BG BUYING OPPORTUNITY?
Any delays to the deal could result in BG shareholders
missing out on one or possibly two Shell dividend payouts,
That would account for up to 3.8 percent of the spread
between the two shares, according to Anish Kapadia, Managing
Director, International Upstream Research at U.S investment bank
Tudor, Pickering Holt and Co.
The gap between the offer valuation and BG share price would
appear to offer pickings for arbitrage deals -- the buying and
selling of related assets to profit from price differentials.
However, the sheer scale of the deal militates against this
-- buying 1 percent of BG shares requires more than 300 million
pounds.
"The deal is so big that there are not enough arbitragers
that can keep the spread in a tight ranges," said Niels Lammerts
van Bueren, senior portfolio manager at Amsterdam-based
arbitrage fund TRZ Funds.
"I don't think anyone wants to go into the arbitrage too big
so the spread could widen further," he added.
($1 = 0.6503 pounds)
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Keith Weir)