Workers at Uniper power sites in France to go on strike next week
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.
LONDON Jan 5 Production has resumed from Nigeria's offshore Bonga oilfield, Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday.
The company said in a statement output resumed on Jan. 1.
The clean-up of an oil spill that occurred on Dec. 20 had now been completed, it added.
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)