FRANKFURT Dec 14 Royal Dutch Shell
considered making a bid for rival BP in the past two
years, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said in an advance copy of
its Saturday edition.
Chief Executive Peter Voser told the newspaper, "I can't
imagine that there is anybody in our industry who did not look
into this scenario. At the end of the day we are all business
people."
Asked whether Shell was currently interested in BP, Voser
told the paper: "No comment."
A Shell spokesman confirmed Voser's comments, but declined
to make any further comments. BP declined to comment.
Shares in BP lost more than 50 percent of their value in the
days after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, the worst
offshore oil spill in U.S. history.
BP last month agreed to pay $4.5 billion in penalties,
including a record $1.256 billion criminal fine.
The shares, at 426.81 pence, are still down more than a
third from levels just before the spill.