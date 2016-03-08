BRIEF-Aurora Solar Technologies receives patent allowance from Taiwan
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 Royal Dutch Shell will start in coming days a new exploration phase in the BC-10 project off the coast of Brazil, where it has already invested more than $1 billion, the company's chief executive in the country said in a presentation.
Shell wants to keep investing in Brazil as the country has viable oil reserves despite recent market uncertainties, Shell Brazil CEO Andre Araujo said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
