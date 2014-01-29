LONDON Jan 29 Oil firm Royal Dutch Shell
is selling a stake in a Brazilian oil project to Qatar
Petroleum International (QPI) for $1 billion, in line with this
year's plan to ramp up disposals.
Shell said on Wednesday it was selling 23 percent of the
Parque das Conchas or BC-10 project off the coast of Brazil,
leaving it with a 50 percent interest. It will continue to
operate the 50,000 barrels of oil per day project.
Earlier in January Shell sold a stake in a gas project in
Western Australia for $1.14 billion as part of its drive to
improve return on investment, days after it had issued a shock
profit warning for the fourth quarter.
Analysts and shareholders said the company's weak results
would push the world's number-three investor-controlled energy
firm to keep a tighter control on costs after it said 2013
capital expenditure would peak at about $45 billion.
Shell had already said last October that it would
significantly step up disposals in 2014 to keep cash flowing in.
Recent media reports have suggested the company's
divestments could total $15 billion this year, equivalent to
around 6.5 percent of its $228 billion market capitalisation.
QPI, the global arm of Qatar Petroleum, which is the world's
largest liquefied natural gas exporter, has to date undertaken
only limited expansion overseas but the Gulf state's energy
minister told Reuters in October that QPI wants to expand its
reach.
Shell, which said the Brazilian disposal was subject to
regulatory approval by that country's authorities, is due to
release its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.
Shares in the company closed at 2,123.5 pence on Tuesday.