June 17 Royal Dutch Shell :

* Shell and CNOOC sign global strategic alliance agreement

* Shell and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (cnooc) announced today that they have signed a global strategic alliance agreement

* Under agreement, companies also commit to exploring potential cooperation opportunities in upstream, midstream and downstream

* Agreement was signed by Royal Dutch Shell Chairman Jorma Ollila and CNOOC Chairman Wang Yilin

* Committed to growing business together with CNOOC and other Chinese partners and cooperating with them internationally to bring more and cleaner energy to china - CEO

* Parties are also working together in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and upstream deepwater projects including in Gabon and Brazil among others.