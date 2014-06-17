June 17 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Shell and CNOOC sign global strategic alliance agreement
* Shell and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (cnooc)
announced today that they have signed a global strategic
alliance agreement
* Under agreement, companies also commit to exploring
potential cooperation opportunities in upstream, midstream and
downstream
* Agreement was signed by Royal Dutch Shell Chairman Jorma
Ollila and CNOOC Chairman Wang Yilin
* Committed to growing business together with CNOOC and
other Chinese partners and cooperating with them internationally
to bring more and cleaner energy to china - CEO
* Parties are also working together in liquefied natural gas
(LNG) projects and upstream deepwater projects including in
Gabon and Brazil among others.
