Oct 30 Royal Dutch Shell Plc :

* Q3 basic CCS EPS excluding identified items increased by 30 pct versus Q3 2013

* Q3 earnings on current cost of supplies basis were $5.3 billion compared with $4.2 billion for same quarter a year ago

* Cash flow from operating activities for Q3 2014 was $12.8 billion, compared with $10.4 billion for same quarter last year

* Capital investment for Q3 2014 was $8.5 billion

* Q3 CCS earnings, excluding items, were $5.8 billion compared with $4.5 billion for Q3 2013, an increase of 31 pct

* Gearing at end of Q3 2014 was 11.7 pct

* Q3 2014 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share, an increase of 4 pct

* Oil and gas production for Q3 2014 was 2,790 thousand boe/d, a decrease of 5 pct compared with Q3 2013

* Excluding impact of divestments, Abu Dhabi license expiry, PSC price effects, security impacts in Nigeria, Q3 production volumes were 2 pct higher than same period last year

* Shell's Ben van Beurden: "Proceeds from asset sales so far this year total $11.6 billion, with further disposals ongoing"

* Shell's Ben van Beurden: "We are now focusing on creating value from this slimmed-down position"

* Shell's Ben van Beurden: "Restructuring in oil products continues, with completion of divestment of Shell's Australia positions in quarter"

* Shell's Ben van Beurden: "We have moderated our spending on growth and accelerated disposals of our non-strategic portfolio as part of a drive to improve capital efficiency"

* Oil products sales volumes for Q3 2014 were 2 pct lower than for Q3 2013

* Upstream earnings included a net charge of $394 million, mainly reflecting a deferred tax liability of $349 million related to an associate company and impairments of $176 million

* Downstream earnings included a net charge of $192 million, primarily reflecting losses related to divestments of $92 million and impairments of $75 million

* Downstream divestment proceeds totalled some $2 billion for Q3

* Chemicals manufacturing plant availability decreased to 90 pct from 96 pct for Q3 2013, reflecting higher unplanned downtime, primarily due to incident in June at Moerdijk chemical site in Netherlands

* Q3 net earnings consensus view $5.54 billion - company compiled estimates

* On track for a programme of over $30 billion of dividend distributions and buybacks for 2014 and 2015 combined

* Total current and non-current debt decreased to $43.0 billion at september 30, 2014 from $44.6 billion at december 31, 2013

* Increase of deferred tax liability as result of weakening Australian dollar reduced q3 earnings by some $400 million compared with q3 2013

* Shell continued to divest non-strategic upstream positions during q3 2014, with divestment proceeds totalling some $1.6 billion